Ghana midfielder Partey joins Al-Shabab

Aug 21 : Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has signed a one-year deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, the club said on Friday, after leaving Villarreal at the end of his contract last season.

Partey faces seven charges of rape and two of sexual assault in Britain, allegations he has denied. He pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault involving three women.

The 33-year-old could not take part in Ghana's World Cup game against Panama in June after his visa application to enter Canada was refused. Under Canadian law, foreign nationals can be found inadmissible without a foreign conviction.

Partey made 32 appearances for LaLiga side Villarreal last season but the club opted not to renew his contract.