Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake

Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake
Pallbearers carry the coffin of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, during a state-assisted funeral in Accra, Ghana, Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake
Military personnel carry wreaths during a state-assisted funeral for Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, in Accra, Ghana, Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake
Members of the Ghana Supporters Union attend the state-assisted funeral of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, in Accra, Ghana, Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake
Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo attends the state-assisted funeral for late international footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, in Accra, Ghana, Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
Ghana mourns footballer Christian Atsu killed in Türkiye earthquake
Wife and children of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, mourn during a state-assisted funeral in Accra, Ghana, Mar 17, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
17 Mar 2023 08:45PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 09:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ACCRA, Ghana: Ghanaians gathered outside the country's parliament building in Accra on Friday (Mar 17) for the state funeral of national football team winger Christian Atsu, who died during the earthquake in southern Türkiye last month.

Atsu had gone missing after the Feb 6 earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay. His body was later found under the rubble and flown back to Ghana.

He was 31.

Mourners silently filed past Atsu's coffin, which arrived draped in Ghana's national flag. Family, fans and beneficiaries of his charitable donations remembered him as a philanthropist.

"He's even more than a football player," said Fedna Asare, a family friend. "His name will forever be in our hearts because he has helped a lot of people."

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Türkiye hours before the quake but the Ghanaian had opted to stay with the club after scoring the winning goal in a Feb 5 Super Lig match.

The disaster killed more than 54,000 people in Türkiye and Syria.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.