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Ghana ready for World Cup clash with Panama, says coach, as Partey appeal decision looms
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Ghana ready for World Cup clash with Panama, says coach, as Partey appeal decision looms

Ghana ready for World Cup clash with Panama, says coach, as Partey appeal decision looms

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Ghana and Panama Press Conference - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 16, 2026 Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz during a press conference REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

17 Jun 2026 04:22AM
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TORONTO, June 16 : Ghana are prepared to play their World Cup Group L match against Panama with or without Thomas Partey, coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday, after Ghanaian officials earlier in the day appealed Canada's decision to refuse the midfielder entry to the country.

A Canadian federal court heard the appeal on Tuesday, one day before Ghana face Panama at Toronto Stadium. 

"We have our plan settled," Queiroz told a press conference, adding that he had no comments to make about Partey, who faces allegations of rape ⁠and sexual ​assault in Britain. The Villarreal midfielder has denied the charges. 

"To add more comments about issues that are nonsense is not part of my business," Queiroz said. "My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me.

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"We are waiting for a decision. When the decision comes, we are ready."

Queiroz spoke highly of his opponents, calling Panama a very organised and experienced team, but the 73-year-old said Ghana have a lot of tools in their kit as well. 

"Of course, (Panama) have some weaknesses," Queiroz said. "We need to find them and I believe (we) have the solution to their strengths."

"We've got great experience, we've got quality, we've got speed, we've got skill," he added. "I think we can do well in one-on-one situations. We're strong and we'll showcase our strengths in the game."

When asked about FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks during World Cup matches that have sparked debates among players and coaches, Queiroz said it is useless to express opinions now but he would like to see an integrity report on the new rule when the tournament concludes. 

"An integrity report must be clear and judge if this decision was really made more to protect the health and the performance of the players, or if it was made to protect marketing and other issues," Queiroz said.

Source: Reuters
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