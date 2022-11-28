Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime

Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 South Korea's Jeong Woo-yeong in action with Ghana's Mohammed Salisu REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana's Mohammed Kudus in action with South Korea's Jeong Woo-yeong and Jung Woo-young REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana's Gideon Mensah in action with South Korea's Jeong Woo-yeong REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana's Inaki Williams in action with South Korea's Kim Min-jae REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
28 Nov 2022 09:55PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 09:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Defender Mohammed Salisu and midfielder Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a surprise 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime in Monday's Group H match as the African nation bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header.

Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.