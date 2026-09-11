Ghana's Inaki Williams announces international retirement

Sept 11 : Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams has retired from international football after four years with Ghana, the forward announced on social media on Friday.

The 32-year-old made his final appearance for Ghana in their 1-0 defeat by Colombia at the World Cup in July, which eliminated the Black Stars in the round of 32.

Williams, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, switched allegiance to Ghana in 2022 after making one appearance for Spain in a friendly against Bosnia six years earlier.

He went on to score twice in 28 appearances for Ghana and helped them reach the World Cup knockout stage this year for the first time since 2010.

"Ghana has given me much more than football," Williams said.

"It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.

"Ghana will always be a part of me," he added.

His younger brother, Nico Williams, was part of the Spain side that won this year's World Cup.