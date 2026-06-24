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Ghana's Partey jeered by England fans in World Cup clash
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Ghana's Partey jeered by England fans in World Cup clash

Ghana's Partey jeered by England fans in World Cup clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Ghana's Thomas Partey with Antoine Semenyo before the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

24 Jun 2026 04:39AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 05:27AM)
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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 : England fans made their feelings about Thomas Partey clear during Tuesday's World Cup clash with Ghana, booing the midfielder's early touches after England defender Djed Spence appeared to decline a pre-match handshake with him.

Partey's participation at the finals has attracted scrutiny with the former Arsenal player facing seven charges of rape and two of sexual assault in Britain, allegations he has denied.

Social media footage appeared to show Tottenham Hotspur defender Spence bypassing a handshake with the 33-year-old former Arsenal midfielder during the pre-match introductions following the national anthems.

Partey, who missed Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto after Canada refused his visa application, was then jeered whenever he received the ball.

On Monday, Partey, who is now at Villarreal in Spain's La Liga, had said he felt "OK" and was "ready to play". He was a teammate of England's Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.

Source: Reuters
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