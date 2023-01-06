Gianluca Vialli: Clubbable gentleman off the pitch, deadly on it

LONDON CALLING

Vialli was one of the first leading players to leave a club on a free transfer thanks to the Bosman ruling, departing Juventus after he won the Champions League in 1996 to link up with fellow former Serie A star Ruud Gullit at resurgent Chelsea.

By then 31, Vialli was among the first wave of foreign stars who would soon flood the Premier League and alongside compatriots Roberto Di Matteo and Gianfranco Zola turned Chelsea into trophy and title contenders after a long silverware drought.

"It was a club that had exciting plans ... even if this was before (Roman) Abramovich. There was already the idea within the club of winning the league," Vialli said in 2016.

"Gullit was there and I had the chance to live in London. You put that all together and I couldn't have said no."

In 1997 he helped Chelsea to the FA Cup, the club's first major honour in 26 years, and the following year won the League Cup and Cup Winner's Cup after taking over as player manager from the sacked Gullit.

In his final campaign as a player he led Chelsea on a title challenge that only faded in late April, and in 2000 won a second FA Cup before being replaced by Claudio Ranieri in the following season.

A humbling spell at Watford followed before Vialli decided to leave the game to become a pundit on Italian TV.

"I realised that there were more fun, less stressful things to do than be a coach," he said.

"Then there was the fact that I'd got married. Before then, I was married to football."

However he retained a strong affinity to Chelsea and lived in London with his family until his death.