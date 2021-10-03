Logo
Gil replaces Llorente in Spain squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Under 21 Championship - Semi Final - Spain v Portugal - Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia - June 3, 2021 Spain's Bryan Gil REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

03 Oct 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 08:04PM)
MADRID : Tottenham Hotspur forward Bryan Gil has been called up for Spain's Nations League finals campaign after Marcos Llorente withdrew due to injury.

The versatile Atletico midfielder sustained a thigh problem in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Barcelona, the club said on Sunday.

Llorente becomes the second player ruled out of coach Luis Enrique's 23-man squad after Barcelona's Pedri picked up a similar injury and was replaced by Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez.

Gil, 20, joined Spurs this year in a deal reported to be around 25 million euros (US$29 million) plus Erik Lamela.

He was initially named in Luis De La Fuente's Under-21 squad, but will now join up with the seniors as they prepare to take on hosts Italy in Wednesday's Nations League semi-final.

Belgium face France in the other semi, with the final and third-placed playoff taking place on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.8625 euros)

(Reporting by Joseph Walker, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

