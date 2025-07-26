Gill and Rahul steady India after early wobble

MANCHESTER, England :A half century from captain Shubman Gill helped India battle back on day four of the fourth test against England, the touring side reaching 86-2 at tea on Saturday, trailing the hosts by 225 runs.

Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over to leave India reeling on 0-2 before lunch, after captain Ben Stokes' first century in two years fired England to 669, their fifth highest total in test history.

With 15 minutes to navigate before lunch, India crumbled under the pressure, with Yashasvi Jaiswal caught in the slips by England first-innings centurion Joe Root and Sai Sudharsan following him back next ball.

Gill and Rahul survived to return for the afternoon session and steadied the ship, despite England continuing to create chances.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Stokes, who took five wickets in the first innings, did not bowl having retired hurt with cramp on Friday when batting.

Gill looked in especially good touch in difficult circumstances, moving to his eighth test fifty just before tea. He will return for the evening session unbeaten on 52 alongside Rahul on 30.

England lead 2-1 in the series and victory at Old Trafford would seal it.