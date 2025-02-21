India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Champions Trophy

Logo
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Bangladesh v India - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 20, 2025 India's Shubman Gill in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Bangladesh v India - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 20, 2025 India's Axar Patel looks dejected after losing his wicket, caught and bowled by Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain REUTERS/Satish Kumar
21 Feb 2025 12:39AM
DUBAI : India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh slumped to 35-5 but went on to post 228 all out riding Towhid Hridoy's heroic 100 while battling cramps.

Mohammed Shami, leading India's pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, claimed 5-53.

India made a heavy weather of the modest chase but opener Shubman Gill, who made 101 not out, helped them reach the target with 21 balls to spare.

Source: Reuters
