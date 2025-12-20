Logo
Gill dropped, Kishan back for India's T20 World Cup title defence
Cricket - Asia Cup - Group A - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 14, 2025 India's Shubman Gill walks to the pavilion after he is stumped by Pakistan's Mohammad Haris off the bowling of Saim Ayub REUTERS/Satish Kumar

20 Dec 2025 05:38PM
NEW DELHI, Dec 20 : Test and one-day captain Shubman Gill could not find a place in India's 15-member squad for next year's home Twenty20 World Cup, but stumper-batter Ishan Kishan returned to the side on Saturday.

Gill has gone 18 innings in T20 Internationals ‌without a 50 and missed Friday's match ‌against South Africa with a foot injury.

Sanju Samson has impressed in the limited opportunities and made a breezy 37 as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner replacing Gill in Ahmedabad.

Kishan was recalled after the stumper-batsman led Jharkhand's successful campaign in the Syed ‍Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing a hundred in Friday's final against Haryana.

The same squad will play a five-match home T20 series against New Zealand next month.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India's pace attack ​that also contains left-arm ‌seamer Arshdeep Singh.

Varun Chakaravarthy will spearhead the spin department, which also includes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India will ​also expect Hardik Pandya, their premier seam-bowling all-rounder, to play a ⁠crucial role in their ‌title defence in the tournament to be played between ​February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek ‍Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice ⁠captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep ​Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington ‌Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper)

Source: Reuters
