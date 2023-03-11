Logo
Sport

Gill fifty leads India's spirited reply against Australia
Gill fifty leads India's spirited reply against Australia

Cricket - Fourth Test - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 11, 2023 India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in action REUTERS/Amit Dave

11 Mar 2023 02:34PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2023 02:34PM)
AHMEDABAD, India : Opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten 65 fuelled India's gritty reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 on day three of the fourth and final test between the sides in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India, who are 2-1 ahead in the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, lost skipper Rohit Sharma en route to 129 for one at lunch and are still 351 behind.

Cheteshwar Pujara, batting on 22, was giving company to Gill who looked in sublime touch playing his second match of the series.

Earlier, both the Indian openers signalled their attacking intent after they resumed on 36 for no loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which presented the best batting conditions in the series.

Gill stamped his class with an exquisite cover drive against Mitchell Starc, while Rohit disdainfully pulled the left-arm quick for a six as India reached the 50-mark in the 13th over.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann broke the 74-run opening stand when Rohit's backfoot punch went straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short extra cover.

Rohit, who made 35, left shaking his head after failing to convert the start into a big knock in perfect batting conditions.

Gill brought up his fifty with another delectable cover driven four against Starc that stood out because of his impeccable timing.

India need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval in June.

Source: Reuters

