Gill ton steers Gujarat past Rajasthan into IPL final

NEW CHANDIGARH, May 29 : Shubman Gill struck a sublime century as Gujarat Titans surged into the Indian Premier League final with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday.

Chasing 215, Gujarat made a flying start through Sai Sudharsan and Gill, racing to 69 without loss in the powerplay before accelerating further to seal victory in 18.4 overs at a packed New PCA Stadium.

Rajasthan, who opted to bat, stumbled early after losing two wickets inside the first two overs before teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja rebuilt the innings to post 214-6.

Rajasthan's bowlers struggled to make early inroads with Gujarat absorbing any pressure with ease as Gill and Sudharsan put on a decisive 167-run opening partnership, rotating the strike effectively and punishing loose deliveries.

Captain Gill led from the front with 104 off 53 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, while Sudharsan made 58 off 32 before falling in an unusual fashion.

He was out after his bat slipped onto the wickets - remarkably, the same mode of dismissal that had befallen him in the previous match.

Sooryavanshi was once again the standout performer for Rajasthan as he smashed 96 off 47 laced with eight fours and seven sixes.

The 15-year-old was handed a reprieve on 46 when Sudharsan dropped a diving catch, and he made the most of it but fell just short of another century.

Jadeja, who briefly left the field with a suspected elbow issue after the eighth over, returned in the 13th and combined with Donovan Ferreira to provide late impetus as Rajasthan built a competitive total, though not enough to challenge Gujarat.

Gujarat will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.