Gillespie hits out at Pakistan selectors after mid-series overhaul

Sept 4 : Former Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie said the team's latest upheaval reflected a lack of stability off the field, after the Pakistan Cricket Board overhauled the squad and coaching staff midway through the test series against England.

Pakistan sent home seven players, including former captain Salman Ali Agha, and parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul after heavy defeats in the opening two tests.

Pakistan lost the first test by an innings and 103 runs and the second by 194 runs to go 2-0 down in the three-match series, failing to score more than 200 in all four innings.

Gillespie, who coached Pakistan from April to December 2024, said constant changes had made it difficult for the team to build consistency.

"I feel for the players — this is these guys' livelihoods," Gillespie told The Australian newspaper.

"From the outside it looks like they are playing with fear. Salman Ali Agha goes from captaining the team in the first test against England, to being out of the team for the second test and on the plane home before the third test. How does that work?

"If you want consistency on the field there needs to be consistency off the field. That goes to board level, selection and coaching level."

Pakistan have had six test coaches in the past three years, with former Australia fast bowler Gillespie among them.

Pakistan have won one of their last eight test series since August 2024, a run that includes a 2-1 victory over England under Gillespie.

"Aaqib Javed (Director High-Performance, Pakistan Cricket Board) came out recently and blamed (former Pakistan white-ball coach) Gary Kirsten and myself for everything that is going on. Aaqib has been chairman of selectors for the past two years. We haven't even been there," Gillespie said.

"Somehow he claims it is our fault. Make sense out of that. I think Javed needs to look at himself in the mirror."

Reuters has contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board for comment.

Gillespie was also critical of how some players learned of their omissions.

"The players who were sacked heard it through family and friends and the media," he said. "How disrespectful is that?"

Despite his criticism, Gillespie said he remained a strong admirer of Pakistan's players.

"The talent there is as good as anywhere in the world," he added. "These players just need support off the field."

Pakistan face England in the third and final test from September 9 to 13.