Gimenez a doubt for Atletico's meeting with Sevilla, says boss Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is uncertain whether defender Jose Maria Gimenez will feature in Sunday's home LaLiga clash with Sevilla.

Gimenez, who has made 13 league appearances for Atletico this season, suffered an ankle injury in training on Friday and Simeone said he would take a late call on the Uruguayan's participation.

"We'll see," he told reporters.

"Tomorrow, when he wakes up, he'll say he's ready to play because we know him. From there, we'll assess."

Atletico are on a run of eight victories in all competitions and have scored 14 goals in their last three matches.

Simeone's side are third in LaLiga with 32 points, one behind second-placed rivals Real Madrid and five behind league leaders Barcelona, who have played one more match.

Asked about his side's improvement in recent weeks, Simeone said: "There are always different moments in the season and now we are trying to take care of the run we have."

The Argentine manager also praised the impact of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, saying: "He has absolutely everything, and he has shown it in recent games.

"He competes in all the arenas, whether it is the Champions League or the Cup, as he should and as the people of Atleti want.

"He knows what the fans expect from him, and hopefully he can maintain this level because he has what it takes. We are going to demand the maximum from him because he occupies a position that requires a lot of demands."

Sunday's match will see Saul Niguez return to the Metropolitano Stadium for the first time since leaving to join Sevilla on loan in July.

Simeone said the midfielder, who has made over 400 appearances for Atletico, would receive a warm welcome.

"I would like to thank him for his work since he was a child. He grew up a lot, gave a lot to the club and has a love for the institution that he transmits whenever he can," Simeone said.

"The people love him in the same way. We are grateful for everything he did with us. I imagine that he will continue to give what he has, collective work for the team in any position in the midfield that the manager asks of him, aerial play...

"He is returning after the injury he had and will possibly be a starter. The people will receive him as he deserves, with affection and a great ovation."