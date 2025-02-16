Gimenez goal earns Milan 1-0 win over Verona

MILAN, Italy : A wasteful AC Milan breathed a sigh of relief as they secured a narrow 1-0 Serie A win at home against Hellas Verona on Saturday, courtesy of a late Santiago Gimenez goal.

The gloom that had set in at the San Siro lifted in the 75th minute when Gimenez headed home after a ball into the box was cleverly directed into his path by Rafael Leao.

The result put Milan in seventh place with 41 points, five behind Lazio in fourth, the last qualifying spot for next season's Champions League. Verona are 15th.

Milan dominated possession and created chances in the first half, but could not open the scoring, leading to growing frustration among both supporters and players, especially after a Gimenez effort was flagged for offside.

The second half was a largely dull affair with few chances until Gimenez's goal lifted the spirits, with jubilant cheers echoing around the stadium as the hosts rode out the final minutes.