Gimenez's late header seals dramatic 2-1 win for Atletico over Inter Milan
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 26, 2025 Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto and Yann Sommer look dejected after Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez scores their second goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Inter Milan - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 26, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
27 Nov 2025 06:07AM
MADRID :Jose Maria Gimenez rose highest to head home a dramatic winner in added time, securing Atletico Madrid a stirring 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling Champions League clash on Wednesday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

With the match poised at 1-1 after Piotr Zielinski had levelled for the visitors following Julian Alvarez's early strike, Gimenez leapt above Inter's defenders in the 93rd minute to nod Antoine Griezmann's precise corner into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures on a chilly night in the Spanish capital.

Despite the loss, Inter remain fourth in the group standings with 12 points, the same as Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but three behind leaders Arsenal.

Atletico's victory lifts them to 12th place with nine points, keeping alive their slim hopes of a knockout-stage finish.

Source: Reuters
