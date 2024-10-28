Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gimenez's own goal ends Atletico's unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gimenez's own goal ends Atletico's unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis

Gimenez's own goal ends Atletico's unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - October 27, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez scores Real Betis' first with an own goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo

28 Oct 2024 03:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEVILLE, Spain : Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 away to Real Betis on Sunday after defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored an own goal to end their unbeaten run in LaLiga.

Atletico were in trouble early on when Gimenez deflected Abde Ezzalzouli's cross into Jan Oblak's net, giving the home side the lead four minutes into the game.

Betis pressed hard and looked to double their lead, particularly through striker Vitor Roque, who wasted several chances and had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half as the visitors struggled to find their feet.

Diego Simeone's side, who suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, now sit fourth in the Spanish top flight on 20 points, two clear of Betis, after their first loss of the season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement