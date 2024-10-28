Gimenez's own goal ends Atletico's unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis

SEVILLE, Spain : Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 away to Real Betis on Sunday after defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored an own goal to end their unbeaten run in LaLiga.

Atletico were in trouble early on when Gimenez deflected Abde Ezzalzouli's cross into Jan Oblak's net, giving the home side the lead four minutes into the game.

Betis pressed hard and looked to double their lead, particularly through striker Vitor Roque, who wasted several chances and had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half as the visitors struggled to find their feet.

Diego Simeone's side, who suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, now sit fourth in the Spanish top flight on 20 points, two clear of Betis, after their first loss of the season.