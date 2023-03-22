Logo
Giorgi hangs on to beat Kanepi at Miami Open
Sport

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Camila Giorgi (ITA) serves against Kaia Kanepi (EST) (not pictured) during a on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Camila Giorgi (ITA) serves against Kaia Kanepi (EST) (not pictured) during a on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Camila Giorgi (ITA) hits a forehand against Kaia Kanepi (EST) (not pictured) during a on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Kaia Kanepi (EST) serves against Camila Giorgi (ITA) (not pictured) during a on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
22 Mar 2023 07:41AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 07:41AM)
Italy's Camila Giorgi survived a near nightmare third-set collapse to edge Estonian Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-6(4) in a marathon first-round match at the Miami Open on Tuesday.

Giorgi appeared in complete control when she took a 5-0 third set lead but the veteran Kanepi refused to go away, erasing two match points to draw level at 5-5.

Despite issuing 14 double faults and at one point throwing her racket in frustration, Giorgi stayed composed in the final set breaker, smacking a forehand winner on match point to end the three-hour, 32-minute slugfest.

Giorgi will next face 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka, who like the other 32 seeded players at the tournament received a first-round bye.

Elsewhere, Belgian Elise Mertens brushed aside American Alycia Parks 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with eighth-seed Daria Kasatkina.

Mertens, a three-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, put her net skills to good use to see off Parks and set up a meeting with the crafty Kasatkina.

"She has a very good forehand and she can get a lot of balls back," Mertens said of the Russian.

"She's number eight seed for a reason. I'm just going to try to focus on myself."

Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and China's Wang Xiyu were among the other first-round winners at the WTA 1000 event.

Source: Reuters

