Giovinco returns to Serie A on short-term Sampdoria deal

Sampdoria have signed free agent Sebastian Giovinco on a deal until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Wednesday (Feb 9).

The 35-year-old former Juventus and Toronto FC forward has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in August 2020.

Sampdoria said in a statement that Giovinco, who has played 23 times for Italy, had agreed a deal until June, returning home seven years after leaving Turin for Canada.

Giovinco's arrival follows Sampdoria's joint-top scorer Manolo Gabbiadini being ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Marco Giampaolo’s side are 16th in the standings, five points above the relegation zone, and visit third-placed AC Milan on Sunday.