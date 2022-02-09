Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Giovinco returns to Serie A on short-term Sampdoria deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Giovinco returns to Serie A on short-term Sampdoria deal

Giovinco returns to Serie A on short-term Sampdoria deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Tigres v Toronto FC - CONCACAF Champions League - Universitario stadium, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico - March 13, 2018 - Sebastian Giovinco of Toronto FC looks on. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

09 Feb 2022 09:28PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 09:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sampdoria have signed free agent Sebastian Giovinco on a deal until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Wednesday (Feb 9).

The 35-year-old former Juventus and Toronto FC forward has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in August 2020.

Sampdoria said in a statement that Giovinco, who has played 23 times for Italy, had agreed a deal until June, returning home seven years after leaving Turin for Canada.

Giovinco's arrival follows Sampdoria's joint-top scorer Manolo Gabbiadini being ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Marco Giampaolo’s side are 16th in the standings, five points above the relegation zone, and visit third-placed AC Milan on Sunday.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Serie A

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us