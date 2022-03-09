Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut

'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut
FILE PHOTO: Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Ice Hockey - Preliminary Match - Group B - China v Czech Republic - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - March 6, 2022. Yu Jing of China is seen before the match. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut
FILE PHOTO: Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Ice Hockey - Preliminary Match - Group B - China v Czech Republic - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - March 6, 2022. Yu Jing of China is seen before the match. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
09 Mar 2022 11:51AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 11:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Mixed team events are hardly an oddity at the Paralympics but China's Yu Jing on Tuesday pulled off a feat managed by only two women before her as she took to the ice for her country in para hockey at the Beijing Winter Games.

China demolished Italy 6-0 but much of the focus fell on Yu, who played five minutes in the second period and joined Norwegians Brit Mjaasund Oeyen and Lena Schroeder as the only women to have competed in ice hockey at the Paralympics.

"Maybe more and more girls will join Para ice hockey now. I want to show that girls can compete. It is not impossible, it's possible," the 38-year-old told reporters.

"Before I joined this team, I thought para ice hockey was fierce, very difficult and that it would be hard for a woman to play. I felt a little bit afraid.

"But when I joined the team I found the guys were very nice and they taught me a lot."

Yu, a former wheelchair basketball player, switched to ice hockey more than two years ago and took an instant liking to the sport before debuting for the national team at the world championships last year.

"I think she performed her best. The Italian players didn't give her special treatment as well," said captain Cui Yutao. "I sincerely feel happy for her."

Debutants China have been in sparkling form in Beijing, winning all their three group games to breeze into the quarter-finals, where they will face the Czech Republic at the National Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

"There will be no easy games. Each game is critical because they can decide how far we will go in the tournament. We will cherish every moment on the ice in the next few days and do our best," Cui said.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Beijing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us