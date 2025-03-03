Girma injured in Chelsea debut after world record transfer

U.S. defender Naomi Girma, the first female million-dollar player, was injured and replaced during the second half of her Chelsea debut on Sunday.

Girma left the field in the 57th minute of a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, where she was replaced in the Women's Super League game by Nathalie Bjorn, and it was unclear the severity of her unspecified injury.

"It doesn't look too bad but we will need to have a scan tomorrow," said Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor.

"She is learning about the league and her team-mates. As you could see, it was never easy because it is a competitive league. It was tough in this game."

Chelsea announced the signing of Girma in January for what British media reported was a world-record transfer fee in the region of 900,000 pounds ($1.13 million).

Girma joined Chelsea from San Diego Wave, where she was under contract until 2026.

"It was a tough game to come into but she is more than capable and I think she did great," said Chelsea defender Millie Bright.

"It was nice to finally have her on the pitch... she is delighted to get that debut."

Chelsea lead the Women's Super League with 41 points and are five points clear of Manchester United.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)