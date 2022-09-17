Logo
Giro Lombardia organisers ask Ganna to move Hour record bid
Giro Lombardia organisers ask Ganna to move Hour record bid

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 1 - Copenhagen to Copenhagen - Copenhagen, Denmark - July 1, 2022 Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna crosses the line after stage 1 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

17 Sep 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 11:19PM)
PARIS : RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia, are asking for Filippo Ganna to find another date for his attempt at the Hour record as it is scheduled for the same day as their flagship one-day race, the Giro di Lombardia.

Italian Ganna's Ineos Grenadiers team said on Friday that the time-trial world champion would make his bid for the record on Oct. 8 in Grenchen, Switzerland.

"RCS Sport considers this concomitance inappropriate," RCS Sport told Reuters on Saturday.

"Two events of international level and of great importance for professional cycling should not take place on the same date," it added, referring to the Oct. 8 clash.

"RCS Sport hopes that an optimal solution can soon be found to allow fans and professionals to follow both these wonderful challenges."

The Giro di Lombardia is the last of five "Monument" classics after Milan-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Source: Reuters

