Girona beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0 to grab first Champions League win

GIRONA, Spain :Girona fullback Miguel Gutierrez scored in the first half and defender Juanpe added a second from a free kick in the 73rd minute as they beat visitors Slovan Bratislava 2-0 on Tuesday to record their first victory in the Champions League.

The home side could have added to their lead as Cristhian Stuani's late penalty was saved but they cruised to victory in front of their home crowd, who loudly hailed their heroes as they secured their first points in their maiden European season after a dominant display.

Gutierrez and Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma combined brilliantly throughout on the left wing, and it was Danjuma's run to the byline and pull-back that set up Gutierrez to break the deadlock for the Spaniards with a first-time finish three minutes before halftime.

Girona continued to out-class their Slovakian visitors after the break, and Dominik Takac saved brilliantly from Bojan Miovski in the 54th minute to prevent the home side increasing their lead.

Girona eventually went 2-0 up when a direct free kick from Juanpe glanced off one of the players in the wall before flying into the net.

However, the momentum shifted late on when Stuani's penalty was batted away by Takac and the visitors created several chances.

They went close twice in stoppage time as Tigran Barseghyan had a shot turned behind, and substitute Julius Szoke sent a header from the resulting corner bouncing off the top of the crossbar.

Despite the late pressure, Girona held on to take all three points to leave them in 19th place in the 36-team table, while Slovan Bratislava remain bottom after three straight defeats and with a goal difference of -10.