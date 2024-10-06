Girona coach Michel says players need to be more bold in attack

Girona coach Michel urged his team to adopt a bolder approach in attack as he shouldered some of the blame for his squad's struggles to adapt to the new season, which includes competing in both the Champions League and LaLiga for the first time.

Girona are aiming to snap a six-game winless run across all competitions when they host Athletic Bibao in LaLiga on Sunday after a mid-week 3-2 home defeat against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Having never qualified for Europe's elite club competition in their 94-year history, Girona secured a place in the Champions League by finishing third in LaLiga last season, just four years after being promoted to the Spanish top flight.

Michel said LaLiga is Girona's priority this season, where they are currently 14th in the standings with nine points from eight games, having scored nine goals in the league so far, while Bilbao are sixth with 14 points.

"The most important thing is the league, which is our vitality, it is where we have to perform to be able to make the club grow. We need a victory with home fans so that the good feelings can turn into points," Michel told reporters on Saturday.

Asked how he felt compared to last season, he said: "I have to be the one who adapts to the player's characteristics because otherwise they won't be comfortable on the pitch."

"In my mind it is clear that my way of playing is good for any player, but they have to understand that they have to take a step in our game. Any player can do that.

"I'm not asking them to dribble past three defenders and score, but I do ask that they play forward and upward, that they should always look at their opponents' faces (bravely).

"We have a team that can perform very well and do things very well. We must not enter into negative dynamics."

Michel confirmed winger Portu will miss the match against Bilbao due to an ankle problem, adding to an injury list that already includes midfielders Viktor Tsygankov, Oriol Romeu as well as defender Daley Blind.

"I am (also) trying to get used to playing on Wednesdays and Sundays... Little by little we have to understand the way of doing things and we have to solve it quickly," the coach added.