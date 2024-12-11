Girona coach Michel vows to fight on in Champions League campaign

GIRONA, Spain : Girona coach Michel said they would keep fighting until the very end with two crucial matches still to play in the Champions League after a narrow defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Girona suffered their fifth defeat of the competition when Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in the second half to give Liverpool a 1-0 win in an even contest.

With Michel's side in 30th place in the standings with three points, four points below the final playoff place, and matches against AC Milan and Arsenal remaining, it looks as though Girona's first Champions League adventure may be coming to an end.

"Qualification looks far away but so long as there's the faintest chance we'll keep fighting for it," he told reporters.

"We are going to compete in the two matches we have left, enjoy ourselves, and look for victory in both."

Despite the loss Michel was happy with his side's performance.

"We competed really well, we fulfilled my objective of filling key spaces and we tried to leave Liverpool's central defenders without a reference man to mark so that we could then find our free man," he said.

"We created chances, especially for Danju (Arnaut Danjuma). We gave a good account of ourselves but we went out to win."

Girona's Miguel Gutierrez echoed his coach's view.

"This is an apprenticeship. We're playing every three days, all over Europe, and that gives you huge experience," he said.

"But listen, we aren't out yet, this isn't finished. Until we can't mathematically qualify we'll fight."