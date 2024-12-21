Girona cruise past Valladolid to end winless run

:Goals from David Lopez, Abel Ruiz and Arnaut Danjuma secured Girona a 3-0 LaLiga home win over relegation-threatened Real Valladolid on Friday, snapping their six-game winless run across all competitions.

Girona moved up to eighth place with 25 points. Valladolid remained second-bottom on 12 points, four adrift of the safety zone.

The hosts dominated proceedings and took the lead just past the half-hour mark when Miguel Gutierrez's free kick deflected off Lopez and into the top corner of the net.

"It's not the best goal of my career but at the end of the season it counts," said centre back Lopez. "We have played good games at home. Today we dominated the entire match.

"We have to take it one game at a time. This gives us more peace of mind and we're satisfied."

Ruiz doubled the advantage with a close-range header from a Gutierrez cross in the 39th minute before substitute Danjuma netted a first-time effort nine minutes from time, the Dutch winger's first goal for Girona.

The visitors failed to pose any threat, managing just one shot in the match, as they suffered their 12th defeat in 18 league games and their first under new coach Diego Cocca.

"We will believe until the end. Next year we have to be all together and have a lot of self-criticism," Valladolid right back Lucas Rosa said.