Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Girona ease through in Spanish Cup as games postponed due to floods
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Girona ease through in Spanish Cup as games postponed due to floods

Girona ease through in Spanish Cup as games postponed due to floods

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Girona v Feyenoord - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - October 2, 2024 Girona players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

31 Oct 2024 06:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Girona swept past fifth-division Club Deportivo Extremadura 4-0 to reach the Spanish Copa del Rey second round on Wednesday as several matches were postponed after flash floods swept the eastern region of Valencia, killing at least 95 people.

The games featuring Valencia, Levante, Manises, Jove Espanol and Hercules de Alicante have been rescheduled after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region.

A depleted Girona missing up to 13 players due to injuries had no problems beating lowly Extremadura thanks to a brace by Bojan Miovski and goals from Bryan Gil and Arnau Martinez.

Girona manager Michel had to call up seven academy players to the trip to Badajoz and even before Gil opened the scoring with a strike from the edge of the box in the 12th minute, he had more bad news as striker Arnaut Danjuma was forced out of the match with a leg injury.

Despite dominating proceedings, it was not until Miovski's header in the 58th minute that Girona extended their lead and the Macedonian forward scored the third four minutes later before Martinez completed the rout from long range.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Leicester and Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice to help LaLiga side Sevilla beat fifth division Las Rozas and Celta Vigo overcame UD San Pedro 5-1 also to advance.

Atletico Madrid travel to Barcelona to face UE Vic on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement