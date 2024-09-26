Girona held by Rayo Vallecano in goalless stalemate

Girona suffered another setback in a poor start to the season when they were held to a 0-0 home draw by Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Wednesday, with the visitors almost claiming all three points in the dying moments.

Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last year's surprise challengers Girona are 12th in the LaLiga standings on eight points, 10 behind leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand and will host Getafe later on Wednesday.

Girona dominated proceedings with over 70 per cent of possession but were wasteful, missing several opportunities including three great chances from close range in a dour match.

New Girona signing Yaser Asprilla missed a clear chance late in the first half, firing a first-time effort wide from just outside the six-yard box, and he had a curling strike in the 71st minute that hit the crossbar.

Cristhian Stuani and Miguel Gutierrez also wasted great opportunities from close range for the hosts minutes later, before Rayo's Alvaro Garcia missed another easy chance in the 88th minute.

After going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title race last season before finishing third and qualifying for European football for the first time in their history, Girona have only two wins in seven LaLiga games.

They visit ninth-placed Celta Vigo on Sunday before hosting Feyenoord in the Champions League next week, when they will bid for their first win in the competition following a heartbreaking last-minute 1-0 loss on their debut at Paris St Germain.