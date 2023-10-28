Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Girona move to LaLiga summit after late goal against Celta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Girona move to LaLiga summit after late goal against Celta

Girona move to LaLiga summit after late goal against Celta

Girona's Yangel Herrera in action at a match against Atletico Madrid in Madrid, Spain on Oct 8, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina)

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

28 Oct 2023 05:48AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2023 06:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera scored a last-gasp goal to snatch a 1-0 home win over Celta Vigo that took his side into provisional top spot in LaLiga on Friday.

Herrera lit up the crowd with a precise low shot from the edge of the box into the corner of the net in the first minute of stoppage time to secure the victory.

Girona have emerged as the season's unexpected success story so far, with only one loss, and needed only a draw to go top.

They have 28 points and stand three ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who on Saturday visit a Barcelona side in third spot with 24 points. Celta are 18th with six points.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Spain Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.