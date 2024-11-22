Girona recover key players ahead of home clash against Espanyol

Girona coach Michel said his side are in better physical shape ahead of Saturday's LaLiga game at home against local rivals Espanyol after several players returned from injuries.

Last season's surprise package Girona have had a mixed start to the campaign and sit 10th in the table but registered back-to-back league wins before the international break and Michel hopes to extend their winning run with key players back.

Viktor Tsygankov, Jhon Solis, Arnaut Danjuma, Yaser Asprilla, Ladislav Krejci, Ivan Martin, and Alejandro Frances are all available for the game.

"We are better physically. Only Yangel Herrera, (Gabriel) Misehouy, Portu and Abel Ruiz are out and the rest are in the squad. Each case will be different in terms of giving us minutes but they are ready to help us," Michel told reporters on Friday.

"Now we have replacements in each position and it gives me peace of mind. We need everyone ready and in the next two to three weeks, we will be ready to play at 100 per cent."

Michel said Herrera was not expected to return until the new year.

"He is a player who makes the difference in terms of duels, arrivals into the opponent's area and possession. He is vital but we will not have him until 2025," he said.

Girona have 18 points after 13 games and will face an Espanyol side sitting in the relegation zone but Michel said Manolo Gonzalez's team cannot be taken lightly despite their underwhelming performances in away games.

Espanyol are yet to win away this season, losing five of six games on the road.

"We faced each other in pre-season and we drew. It will be difficult since they are a very good team in transition with players like (Javi) Puado or Jofre (Carreras) with speed and depth," Michel said.

"It's always a different game. It's a derby and it's good to play them. There is a rivalry that must be sporting and for our people and the players it is a different game."