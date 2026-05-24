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Girona relegated after draw with Elche as LaLiga drama unfolds
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Girona relegated after draw with Elche as LaLiga drama unfolds

Girona relegated after draw with Elche as LaLiga drama unfolds

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 23, 2026 Valencia's Luis Rioja in action with FC Barcelona's Alejandro Balde REUTERS/Pablo Morano

24 May 2026 05:18AM
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May 23 : Girona were relegated from LaLiga on Saturday after a 1-1 home draw with Elche consigned them to the second division, two years after their historic third-place finish secured Champions League football.

Needing victory to stay up, Girona fell behind in the first half and although they levelled after the break could not find a winner at a tense Montilivi.

The result left them in the bottom three at the final whistle, joining bottom side Real Oviedo in going down.

Mallorca beat visitors Oviedo 3-0 but finished on 42 points alongside Osasuna and Levante and were relegated after losing the head-to-head tiebreaker between the three clubs.

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Champions Barcelona, who wrapped up the title two weeks ago ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, ended their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Valencia. Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Dani Carvajal's farewell appearance.

Celta Vigo secured sixth place and a Europa League spot with a 1-0 win over Sevilla, while Getafe beat Osasuna 1-0 to finish seventh and claim Conference League qualification.

Source: Reuters
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