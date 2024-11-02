Girona will return to their best once injured players return, says boss Michel

Last season's surprise package Girona have just three wins in LaLiga this season but manager Michel said on Friday that he was confident his side will rediscover their top form when injured players return to the depleted squad.

Girona have had to deal with injuries to Oriol Romeu, Jhon Solis, Portu, Yaser Asprilla, Ivan Martin, Abel Ruiz, Viktor Tsygankov, Pau Lopez, Cristhian Stuani and Yangel Herrera.

Having struggled to find form this campaign and slipping to 13th place in LaLiga standings with three draws and five losses in 11 matches, Girona will be boosted by the return of Romeu, Stuani and Herrera.

"I am a realistic person and I look ahead. I have no doubt that when the injured recover, the team will be fine and will play well," Michel told reporters ahead of Saturday's clash against 14th placed Leganes.

"I can't predict what people think. We will be a competitive team that can beat anyone.

"Stuani, Romeu and Herrera are back. Jastin and Tsygankov are not far away and Lopez might be available for Tuesday's (Champions League) game against PSV. You have players who are close to returning, but we want them to recover well and to be really ready..."

The Spaniard also paid tribute to the victims of the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain in which at least 205 people have been killed.

It is already Spain's worst flood-related disaster in modern history and the deadliest to hit Europe since the 1970s.

"I wanted to give all the support and solidarity to the families of the victims of the tragedy and to recognise the people who are struggling and giving their all to get out of this situation," he said.

"Everyone is doing everything possible and we want to give our sincere respect and recognition. Lots of strength, lots of encouragement and all the solidarity of Girona."