Sport

Giroud double equals record as holders France crush Australia
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Australia's Kye Rowles REUTERS/Issei Kato
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Dayot Upamecano in action with Australia's Mathew Leckie REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Players shake hands after the match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
23 Nov 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 05:14AM)
AL WAKRAH, Qatar: Olivier Giroud netted twice to become France's joint record scorer as they fought back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence with a 4-1 Group D win on Tuesday (Nov 22) that silenced talk of a holders' curse.

Australia had taken a stunning lead at Al Janoub Stadium when Craig Goodwin applied a super finish to Mathew Leckie's cross after nine minutes, but France levelled when Adrien Rabiot headed home and Giroud's tap-in gave them the halftime lead.

Kylian Mbappe's glancing header in the 68th minute was followed by Giroud's 51st international goal three minutes later, drawing him level with Thierry Henry as France's all-time top marksman.

Didier Deschamps' side, who lead the Group D after rivals Denmark and Tunisia drew 0-0 earlier on Tuesday, ended a run of poor starts for World Cup holders, after the previous three - Italy, Spain and Germany - all failed to win their openers.

Source: Reuters

