Giroud excited to join Lille after LAFC exit
Giroud excited to join Lille after LAFC exit

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC forward Olivier Giroud (9) reacts to fans after a match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

30 Jun 2025 06:58PM
French striker Olivier Giroud is set to join Ligue 1 side Lille after leaving Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

The 38-year-old, who is France's all-time top scorer with 57 goals, played for Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan before joining LAFC last year and helped them win their first Open Cup title with a goal in the final in September.

LAFC announced Giroud's departure last week, midway through the MLS season.

"I think this club (Lille) ticks a lot of boxes for me and my family," Giroud, who has retired from international football, told reporters on Sunday after playing his last match for LAFC, a 1-0 league loss to Vancouver Whitecaps.

"I am excited because we will also play (in the) Europa League, and it's very positive. It's a big club in France, Lille. Top five."

Source: Reuters
