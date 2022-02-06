Logo
Giroud inspires Milan to comeback win over Inter
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2022 Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez and Nicolo Barella in action with AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu and Ismael Bennacer REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 5, 2022 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
06 Feb 2022 03:12AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 03:12AM)
ROME : Olivier Giroud scored twice in the space of three minutes to earn AC Milan a 2-1 comeback win over Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Saturday, sending the Rossoneri one point off top as the champions' 14-match unbeaten league run came to an end.

Ivan Perisic put Inter in front at a raucous San Siro late in the first half, breaking Milan's resistance after their goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off two superb saves.

But Giroud, starting in the place of Milan's injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, nudged in an equaliser in the 75th minute before finding the bottom corner three minutes later to turn the game on its head.

It was only the second defeat of the season for Simone Inzaghi's side, but they remain top on 53 points, one ahead of their city rivals with a game in hand.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

