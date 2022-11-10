Logo
Sport

Giroud named in provisional France World Cup squad
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 28, 2022 West Ham United's Alphonse Areola during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 8, 2022 Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez reacts REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Spezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 5, 2022 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 25, 2022 Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group H - Ferencvaros v AS Monaco - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - October 27, 2022 AS Monaco's Youssouf Fofana in action with Ferencvaros' Endre Botka REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
10 Nov 2022 03:37AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 03:50AM)
PARIS :Olivier Giroud was named in France's provisional squad for the Qatar World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps unveiled a 25-man group on Wednesday amid injury concerns for the defending champions.

The experienced striker, recalled in March after a nine-month hiatus following the team's early Euro 2021 exit, has been in good form for AC Milan and France and is two goals shy of Thierry Henry's all-time national scoring record of 51 goals.

"He knows where he stands. He knows what my position is. It's better for the French team that he is with us," said Deschamps, who will have to trim his squad to 23 by Monday.

Several players have been struggling with injuries, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Paris St Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

With Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante injured and ruled out of the tournament ahead of the squad announcement, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga were among the six midfielders named.

Up front, Kylian Mbappe was named along with Giroud, Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Christopher Nkunku.

France will be in Group D in Qatar with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

They start their campaign against Australia on Nov. 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku

Source: Reuters

