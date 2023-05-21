Logo
Giroud nets hat-trick as Milan thrash Sampdoria 5-1
Giroud nets hat-trick as Milan thrash Sampdoria 5-1

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v AC Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 16, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

21 May 2023 04:48AM
An Olivier Giroud hat-trick helped AC Milan demolish already-relegated Sampdoria 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday, earning Stefano Pioli's side a much needed morale boost.

Milan provisionally cut the gap with fourth-placed Lazio to one point before Maurizio Sarri's men travel to Udinese on Sunday.

Rafael Leao put Milan in front in the ninth minute when he beat Sampdoria keeper Nicola Ravaglia with a precise low shot into the bottom right corner but Sampdoria levelled shortly after through forward Fabio Quagliarella.

Milan responded immediately with a Giroud header to restore the lead before the Frenchman made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 29th minute and scored one more in the 68th, right after forward Brahim Diaz had made it 4-1.

Source: Reuters

