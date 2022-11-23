Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Giroud scores twice at World Cup to equal Henry's French record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Giroud scores twice at World Cup to equal Henry's French record

Giroud scores twice at World Cup to equal Henry's French record

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Issei Kato

23 Nov 2022 04:46AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 04:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL WAKRAH, Qatar : Target man Olivier Giroud scored twice in France's World Cup opener against Australia on Tuesday for his 50th and 51st international goals to equal Thierry Henry's national record.

The 36-year-old put the holders ahead at 2-1 with a tap-in after 32 minutes and added his second in the 71st to make the score 4-1 with a header from a Kylian Mbappe cross.

Drafted into the team to play his 115th international after Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament by injury on Saturday, Giroud equalled the record set by Henry in his 123-match international career from 1997 to 2010.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.