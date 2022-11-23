Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Giroud starts for holders France against Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Giroud starts for holders France against Australia

Giroud starts for holders France against Australia

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud during training REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

23 Nov 2022 01:45AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 01:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL WAKRAH, Qatar : Olivier Giroud was named as a lone striker in the France team to face Australia in their opening World Cup Group D game on Tuesday.

In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Giroud heads the front line with Ousmane Dembele on his right, Kylian Mbappe on his left and Antoine Griezmann playing a slightly deeper role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

In central defence, Ibrahima Konate pairs up with Dayot Upamecano with Raphael Varane, who has just recovered from a hamstring injury, sitting on the bench.

For Australia, Ajdin Hrustic is on the bench as he comes back from an ankle injury and Riley McGree starts in his place in midfield in a 4-3-3 line-up.

Teams:

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Australia:

Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.