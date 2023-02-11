Logo
Sport

Giroud strike ends Milan's winless run
Sport

Giroud strike ends Milan's winless run

Giroud strike ends Milan's winless run

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 24, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

11 Feb 2023 05:56AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 06:30AM)
:AC Milan ended their seven-game winless run in all competitions after a second-half header by Olivier Giroud earned them a 1-0 home win over courageous Torino in Serie A on Friday.

Milan, who last won a game over a month ago when the league resumed following the World Cup break, moved provisionally up from sixth to third in the standings on 41 points from 22 games.

Stefano Pioli's side were under pressure for most of the first half, with Torino quickly gaining confidence in search of an early advantage.

The visitors had a chance in the 18th minute when striker Antonio Sanabria's low shot from the edge of the box went just wide of the post.

Torino had another opportunity three minutes later but goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu kept out Sanabria's effort before the referee blew for a foul in the build-up.

Milan flew out of the traps after the break, though, with Sweedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic watching from the bench after recovering from an ACL injury.

The hosts had their best chance in the 54th minute when forward Rafael Leao connected with a ball inside the box but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved his first-time shot from close range.

However, Pioli's men broke the deadlock just after the hour when Giroud nodded home a cross from defender Theo Hernandez.

Clearly fired up, Milan went looking for another goal and Hernandez had a chance to double their lead on the counter-attack in the 76th but dragged his shot wide.

It had been more than three months since Milan kept a clean sheet in Serie A, last doing so on Nov. 8 at Cremonese (0-0).

Torino, who beat Udinese 1-0 last time out, remain seventh on 30 points - eight points away from the European spots.

They next host bottom side Cremonese on Feb. 20 after Milan travel to Monza on Feb. 18.

Source: Reuters

