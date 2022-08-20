Gladbach beat 10-man Hertha Berlin 1-0 to go top

BERLIN : Borussia Moenchengladbach snatched a 1-0 victory over visitors Hertha Berlin courtesy of a first half penalty on Friday to go top of the Bundesliga table as their opponents made it three league matches without a win in a misfiring start to their season.

Gladbach, who go provisionally top on seven points, were the better side throughout and took the lead with an Alassane Plea penalty awarded for hand ball in the 34th minute.

Hertha, who also crashed out of the German Cup first round to lower tier Eintracht Braunschweig, tried to get back into the game with Dodi Lukebakio repeatedly coming close.

Gladbach earned another penalty for handball in the 68th with Hertha's Filip Uremovic sent off with a second booking, but keeper Oliver Christensen picked the right corner to save a weak Jonas Hofmann spot kick. Hertha are 15th on one point.

Champions Bayern Munich, on six, travel to VfL Bochum on Sunday while Borussia Dortmund, also on six, host Werder Bremen on Saturday.