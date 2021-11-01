Gladbach beat Bochum after midweek demolition of Bayern

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany: Borussia Moenchengladbach defeated VfL Bochum 2-1 with goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann on Sunday to notch their first league win in three matches, four days after their stunning German Cup victory over Bayern Munich.

Brimming with confidence after their sensational 5-0 second-round win over the Bavarians in midweek, the Foals struck twice in the first half to ensure their first league win since Oct. 2 and first over Bochum in the Bundesliga in almost 25 years.

They moved up to 10th on 14 points.

Plea powered in a header after 12 minutes and Germany international Hofmann doubled the lead five minutes before the break with a fine shot as Gladbach dominated.

The hosts should have added more goals with Plea and Hofmann coming close repeatedly before Bochum staged a rally in the last 10 minutes, cutting the deficit with Danny Blum's superb free kick in the 86th and missing another chance in stoppage time.

But they failed to score again and could not deny Gladbach their first Bundesliga victory over Bochum in their last 16 encounters, with their previous win dating back to 1997.