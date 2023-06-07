Logo
Sport

Gladbach name Seoane as new head coach
Gladbach name Seoane as new head coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

07 Jun 2023 12:41PM
Borussia Moenchengladbach have appointed former Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane as their new head coach, the Bundesliga club said.

Gladbach parted ways with manager Daniel Farke after one season, having finished the campaign 10th and seven points adrift of the European qualification places.

Seoane, 44, has signed a three-year contract with Gladbach.

Seoane, who coached Leverkusen from July 2021 to October 2022, was in charge of Young Boys in his native Switzerland, with whom he won three consecutive league titles and one domestic cup trophy.

"Seoane has been successful for several clubs over the past few years. He's a young coach, but one with lots of experience," Gladbach's managing director for sport Roland Virkus said.

"He plays the style of football we want to see here. We're pleased that he's our new head coach at Borussia Moenchengladbach."

Source: Reuters

