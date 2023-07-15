Logo
Sport

Gladbach sign Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal
Gladbach sign Cvancara from Sparta Prague on five-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group E - Czech Republic v Poland - Fortuna Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - March 24, 2023 Czech Republic's Tomas Cvancara celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

15 Jul 2023 12:28AM
Borussia Moenchengladbach have signed Czech Republic forward Tomas Cvancara from Sparta Prague on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The clubs have not disclosed the transfer fee but reports said the amount was around 10 million euros ($11.24 million).

"Tomas is a striker that poses a real threat on goal, coupled with plenty of pace," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said in a statement.

"He's still young but has been playing professionally for several years and broke into the Czech Republic national team this season."

The 22-year-old made his Czech Republic debut scoring a goal in a Euro 2024 qualifying 3-1 win over Poland in March.

Cvancara started his professional career at Czech top-flight side Jablonec in February 2018 before moving to Prague in January 2022, where he played nearly 50 games and scored 24 goals in all competitions.

($1 = 0.8899 euros)

Source: Reuters

