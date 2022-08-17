Logo
Glazer family may consider selling stake in Manchester United - Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 12, 2020 General view of the Manchester United crest on a corner flag before the match Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble

17 Aug 2022 10:24PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:28PM)
:The Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The family has held some preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor, but are not yet ready to cede control of the English soccer club, which could be valued at about 5 billion pounds, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3K882CM)

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier, Elon Musk said in a tweet that he was going to buy the club - only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".

Manchester United was bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds ($954.48 million) in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.

United fans have been clamoring for a change of ownership at the club - the three-time winners of the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game - following its disappointing performance in recent years.

($1 = 0.8277 pounds)

Source: Reuters

