Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Glentoran goalkeeper sent off for striking team mate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Glentoran goalkeeper sent off for striking team mate

17 Oct 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 12:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aaron McCarey, the goalkeeper of Irish Premiership team Glentoran, received a red card for striking team mate Bobby Burns during a 2-2 draw with Coleraine on Saturday.

After Coleraine's Cathair Friel scored the equaliser 80 minutes into the game, 29-year old McCarey lashed out and raced towards defender Burns, causing him to fall to the ground.

Glentoran coach Mick McDermott said after the match that Burns was not struck on the face.

"I didn't see it at all at the time and I've seen only a tight angle of it," McDermott said of the incident. "I'll have a look at it, but Aaron held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn't have happened.

"There's no falling out here amongst players. We've got a close knit group here so he's gutted, Bobby's gutted, everybody's gutted but that was the incident after the goal.

"I have to look at the objective part of how the goal was conceded. It was a really poor goal to concede."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us