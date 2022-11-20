Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand

Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand
Rugby Union - International - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 England's Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith and teammates celebrate after England's Will Stuart scores their third try Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand
Rugby Union - International - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 England's Will Stuart scores their third try REUTERS/Toby Melville
Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand
Rugby Union - International - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 England's Freddie Steward scores their second try REUTERS/Toby Melville
Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand
Rugby Union - International - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 England's Freddie Steward in action with New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown REUTERS/Toby Melville
Glitchy England snatch 25-25 draw with New Zealand
Rugby Union - International - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 England's Freddie Steward scores their second try REUTERS/Toby Melville
20 Nov 2022 03:34AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 03:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England burgled an outrageous 25-all draw from New Zealand after being out of the running for most of the match on Saturday, a late brace from Will Stuart helping them to a result which will nonetheless do little to quieten coach Eddie Jones's critics.

Flanker Dalton Papali'i opened the scoring for New Zealand after just four minutes, appearing to read an English strike play off the tail of their lineout and intercepting Jack van Poortvliet's pass to run 45 metres untouched.

They added a second minutes later, Codie Taylor bundling over from a lineout after England were penalised at the scrum, and the hosts were in bad shape at 0-14 down inside ten minutes.

With England's attack misfiring all day while New Zealand were for the most part clinical, adding a third through Rieko Ioane, it took until the final 10 minutes for some encouragement for the fractious home fans.

With seemingly nothing to lose, England exploded out of nowhere, Marcus Smith skipping through a gap to set up a close range Stuart try and Freddie Steward rounding off a free-flowing attack to add another.

The Twickenham crowd were delirious when Stuart went over again in the final minute, with Smith converting to complete a remarkable comeback.

(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.