Gloomy skies but exuberant atmosphere as 31st SEA Games officially opens in Hanoi

HANOI: A rainy afternoon and an overcast evening failed to dampen spirits as the 31st SEA Games were officially declared open in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday (May 12).

The atmosphere began building outside the My Dinh National Stadium as early as two hours prior to the ceremony. Undeterred by the sleet-grey skies, fans snapped selfies and posed for pictures amid the imposing backdrop of huge hot-air balloons with flags of the 11 participating nations.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place in November but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But there has undoubtedly been a buzz in the air over the past few days as Hanoi geared up to host the event.

Throughout the city, banners and flags advertising the regional meet have been put up, with giant cutouts of the mascot Saola easily recognisable around various corners of Hanoi's old quarter.

While the stadium was filled to about half of its full capacity, this was by design.

Local media had reported that tickets would be allocated to government and international officials, foreign embassies in Vietnam, as well as fans. A section of the stadium was kept empty to host performances during the ceremony.

In front of various dignitaries including Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the ceremony began with a flag salute and the Vietnamese national anthem. Also in attendance was Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin.