Glorious Guimaraes goal earns Newcastle vital win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Bruno Guimaraes scored the winner for Newcastle United with a brilliant back-heeled volley as his side came from a goal down to secure a vital 2-1 victory at Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Stuart Armstrong gave Southampton the lead midway through the first half with a deflected header, but Chris Wood equalised for the visitors with a precise header from Jonjo Shelvey's superb inswinging cross in the 32nd minute.

It was the striker's first goal in his eighth appearance for Newcastle, but his celebrations were almost cut short as Che Adams struck an angled drive off the underside of the crossbar before it bounced away to safety.

Brazilian Guimaraes also grabbed his first goal for Newcastle with an audacious piece of skill in the 66th minute, reacting quickest to back-heel the ball into the net following a corner.

The visitors looked set to kill the game off as they poured forward looking for a third, and Southampton had to scramble to survive a goalmouth scramble as Guimaraes threatened with a header.

Southampton struggled as they sought to fashion an equaliser but went close when Valentino Livramento's wicked cross was touched over the bar by Martin Dubravka.

The Newcastle keeper pulled off another brilliant save to deny Mohammed Salisu late on, and with the fourth official indicating there would be at least six minutes of time added on, the momentum swung back towards the home side.

Adams had a shot smothered by last-ditch Newcastle defending and Armstrong had a powerful strike from distance touched over by Dubravka as Newcastle preserved their unbeaten league run in 2022.

Eddie Howe's side moved on to 31 points, 10 ahead of 18th-placed Burnley. Southampton are 10th on 35 points.

